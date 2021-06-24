 Skip to main content
Letter: Letter response was inappropriate
Letter: Letter response was inappropriate

U.S. Capitol

Flags fly Tuesday in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 1, 2019.

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

On June 10, a letter to the editor my wife and I submitted was printed in the Journal Star ("Putting right over party"), expressing our appreciation that Sen. Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon had voted to support an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol.

We also expressed our disappointment that two representatives had voted against the investigation.

Imagine my surprise when we received an envelope on June 16 at our home stuffed full of hateful rhetoric, poorly written and historically inaccurate information about U.S. history, photos and a lengthy diatribe about unhatched birds, babies, abortion and “liberal brainwashing in public schools."

Again, our letter was of gratitude and disappointment -- not socialism, abortion or hatred of a political party -- submitted to the public forum in the Journal Star.

We live in a nation where individual opinions are to be respected, not attacked by seeking out an individual’s home to reply with hateful propaganda. Any reply to a letter to the editor should be answered and/or commented on in the same public forum.

These inappropriate tactics of fear and intimidation will not stop those seeking truth and knowledge.

John and Kit Keller, Lincoln

(Editor's note: The Journal Star allows writers one letter every 45 days. In this instance, our concern over civility takes precedence over that rule.)

