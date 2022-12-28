Letter: Letter response missed point

In response to Mike Cvitak's letter to the editor ("Christmas is about Christ," Dec. 23), Mel Luetchen is an ordained minister who has served with distinction in the state of Nebraska. As such he needs no education regarding the meaning of Christmas.

Mr. Cvitak completely missed the point of the Rev. Luetchen's letter. The office of governor in the state of Nebraska is a secular office representing all the citizens of the state. While commendable that Ricketts offers a Christmas message and service, the sole focus on Christianity does exclude citizens worshipping in other faiths.

If Mr. Cvitak missed Nativity scenes, he could have driven around Lincoln and found these at local churches, including a live nativity at a south Lincoln Presbyterian church.

William A. Wyman, Lincoln