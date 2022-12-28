 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Letter response missed point

  • 0

In response to Mike Cvitak's letter to the editor ("Christmas is about Christ," Dec. 23), Mel Luetchen is an ordained minister who has served with distinction in the state of Nebraska. As such he needs no education regarding the meaning of Christmas.

Mr. Cvitak completely missed the point of the Rev. Luetchen's letter. The office of governor in the state of Nebraska is a secular office representing all the citizens of the state. While commendable that Ricketts offers a Christmas message and service, the sole focus on Christianity does exclude citizens worshipping in other faiths.

If Mr. Cvitak missed Nativity scenes, he could have driven around Lincoln and found these at local churches, including a live nativity at a south Lincoln Presbyterian church.

People are also reading…

William A. Wyman, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Christmas is about Christ

Letter: Christmas is about Christ

Mel Luetchens was complaining in a letter to the editor ("Ceremony adds to divisions," Dec. 15) about the topics presented at Gov. Pete Ricket…

Letter: Ceremony adds to divisions

Letter: Ceremony adds to divisions

The annual Christmas message of Gov. Pete Ricketts Sunday at the lighting of the state tree was sad and disappointing. Instead of focusing on …

Letter: Lessons from the wild west

Letter: Lessons from the wild west

No matter how Gov. Pete Ricketts and his posse paint a shady application process and the likely quid pro quo appointment of Ricketts to the U.…

Letter: A warning for UCLA, USC

Letter: A warning for UCLA, USC

I was as surprised as the next guy when it was announced that the University of California at Los Angeles was joining the Big Ten Conference. …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News