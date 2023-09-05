William Austin’s letter ("School measure will save taxes," Aug. 29) makes his argument based on the "roughest of calculations" that the movement of a student from private to public school in Lincoln would cost taxpayers $12,000 per student.

This conclusion simply takes the LPS budget and divides it by the number of students; as a result, it ignores the reality of fixed versus variable costs. There are large components of education that are largely fixed — building maintenance, insurance, utilities and administrative salaries, as examples.

They vary far less with swings in student population than, for example, the number of teachers to be hired. Very few costs are 100% variable with the addition of a student — class sizes increase to their maximum, a bus adds students until it is full. You would need a detailed review of the LPS budget for the actual number, but common sense tells you that the savings to public schools is far less than $12,000 per student, especially when those students are spread over "some 70 schools."

These oversimplified calculations assert that there are significant benefits to the taxpayer with LB753 — in reality the benefits are much lower, if they exist at all.

Julie B. Petersen, Lincoln