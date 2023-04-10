Richard Terrell, in his April 4 letter, ("Democrats miss the hypocrisy') provides a great example of uncivil discourse that makes reasoned debate impossible. “The Journal Star piles onto the drooling ‘git him’ mentality with its screaming March 31 headline about the indictment of Donald Trump.”

Terrell attacks the messenger instead of trying to present some reasoned arguments that Trump is being treated unfairly. It is a non sequitur to argue that a “drooling ‘git him’ mentality” and a “screaming headline” mean Trump is innocent.

The ad hominem fallacy is to attack the person rather than responding to the person’s arguments. Claiming that Democrats hate Trump, and that Nancy Pelosi lacks intelligence, begs the question: should Donald Trump have been indicted?

In fairness to Pelosi, Trump claims he is innocent, and that the election was stolen from him. One could reasonably ask Trump to prove that he is innocent and that the election was stolen from him.

The reason the burden of proof is on the prosecution to prove guilt in a trial is that it is logically impossible to prove that the defendant is not guilty. A not guilty verdict does not mean the defendant is innocent. It means the prosecution failed to prove its case.

Remember the O.J. Simpson case? The jury voted Simpson not guilty because Johnny Cochran argued that the police are racists. But even if the police are racists, it is a non sequitur to argue that Simpson is innocent of murder.

The red herring fallacy is to shift the discussion away from whether Trump should be indicted. By attacking Democrats, Terrell hopes people will not consider whether Trump should be indicted. Terrell obsesses over Trump hatred hoping people will key in on the fact Trump is hated instead of the fact he has been indicted.

William Boernke, Lincoln