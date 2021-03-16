Letter: Letter missed the real impact:

Lyle Hervert ("Writer wrong, Ricketts right," March 7) makes an economic argument for using fossil fuels to generate electricity instead of using renewable sources of energy (solar and wind energy) to generate electricity.

His thesis is that using renewable energy will harm the economy. The problem with this argument is that it ignores the fact the Constitution does not mention the economy. It does state in the preamble that government must establish justice and promote the general welfare (the common good), not the individual welfare of people who want to pay as little as possible for their electricity. Hervert opines: “I am not a fan of 1,000% increases in energy costs ... .”

Mr. Hervert (and Gov. Pete Ricketts) does not understand that this is exactly the argument the pro-slave states made to justify slavery. We need slaves to have a strong plantation economy, and if you take our slaves away, you will destroy our way of life.

Because slavery is unjust, President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that destroyed half the wealth of the Confederate States at war with the Union.