In his Aug. 23 letter "Wording reveals point of law," Doug Gibbs calls LB753, the Opportunity Scholarships Act, a "scam." Sadly the real scam is the unrelenting misrepresentation by opponents of the program, including Mr. Gibbs.

The new law gives “first priority to eligible students who received an education scholarship from an SGO during the previous school year.” But no children will qualify under this provision in the program’s first year because none are currently receiving a scholarship from an SGO.

In year two, children who received a first-year scholarship will maintain their eligibility under this provision. Keeping students eligible from one year to the next supports a parent who has found the right fit for their child for as long as that school is meeting that child’s needs.

The second priority for eligibility is a brother or sister of a child receiving a scholarship. Keeping families together in one school, if preferred by their parents, is a good thing.

Next eligible are children from families at or below the federal poverty line ($30,000 or less for a family of four); children denied option enrollment by a public school; children with an individualized education plan; children experiencing bullying or who are in foster care; and children whose parents are a member of the armed forces.

The last tiers of eligibility include families that qualify for the federal free- and reduced-lunch program, and children whose family’s income qualifies them for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Contrary to Mr. Gibbs’ faulty analysis, Opportunity Scholarships — passed by a bipartisan super-majority of the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen — will serve families and children truly in need all across the state.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, Elkhorn