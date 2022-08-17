Letter: Letter ignored real people

I take exception to the letter from Anthony Ross ("No such thing as medical marijuana," Aug. 3) offering a sweeping condemnation of medical marijuana. He does make a few good points, but he misses an important factor: the salutary benefits of medical marijuana for cancer patients undergoing intense chemotherapy. I didn't see any reference in his letter concerning exceptions for these patients.

I am aware of a well-known professional in Nebraska whose mother was undergoing intense chemotherapy. She was terminal with a terrible form of cancer but was experiencing the awful side effects of the chemo.

He risked his professional license and career by going on the streets to buy marijuana. He was successful in making a few buys. Of course, the marijuana made her chemo much more tolerable. It didn't save her life, but it did make her last days at least as comfortable as could be expected.

I wonder if Mr. Ross would hew to his hard-line stance in that woman's case. There are thousands like her.

Robert Morris, Lincoln