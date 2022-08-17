 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Letter ignored real people

  • 0
Medical marijuana, 7.6

LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/06/2022 - Supporters of medical marijuana petitions line up to sign, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

I take exception to the letter from Anthony Ross ("No such thing as medical marijuana," Aug. 3) offering a sweeping condemnation of medical marijuana. He does make a few good points, but he misses an important factor: the salutary benefits of medical marijuana for cancer patients undergoing intense chemotherapy. I didn't see any reference in his letter concerning exceptions for these patients.

I am aware of a well-known professional in Nebraska whose mother was undergoing intense chemotherapy. She was terminal with a terrible form of cancer but was experiencing the awful side effects of the chemo.

He risked his professional license and career by going on the streets to buy marijuana. He was successful in making a few buys. Of course, the marijuana made her chemo much more tolerable. It didn't save her life, but it did make her last days at least as comfortable as could be expected.

People are also reading…

I wonder if Mr. Ross would hew to his hard-line stance in that woman's case. There are thousands like her.

Robert Morris, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No right to decide for all

Letter: No right to decide for all

Here we go again. Merlyn Braunsroth (“Not hard to see when life starts," Aug. 4) invokes his God while asserting that life begins at conceptio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News