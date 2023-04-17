Richard Terrell ("Democrats miss the hypocrisy," April 4) attacks Nancy Pelosi for allegedly saying that Trump has a right “to a trial to prove innocence.” If she actually said that, and we don’t know the context of the quote, Terrell is correct to criticize the statement. In the U.S. people don’t have to “prove” innocence, they are presumed innocent until or unless they are found guilty at trial.

But Terrell goes way beyond this criticism into the realm of absolute absurdity. He compares Pelosi to Stalin! Tell me, Mr. Terrell, how many people have Pelosi or the Democratic Party killed? You know or should know that Stalin killed millions of his Soviet subjects.

You write about the supposedly “totalitarian streams that fuel the Democratic Party.” Are you playing “Alice in Wonderland?” The situation is exactly the reverse. It is Trump, not Biden, who has cozied up to Putin, Orban of Hungary, and other autocratic leaders.

It is the Republicans, not the Democrats, who have welcomed true-blue American fascists and right-wing armed militias under the edge of their umbrella. And it is the Democrats, not the Republicans, who are trying to defend the U.S. Constitution from attacks in several states by the extreme right.

Richard Terrell needs to control his Trumpian views, not spew them out in wild, outlandish prose.

James C. McClelland, Lincoln