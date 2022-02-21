Letter: Letter built on shaky ground

Liam O. Purdon’s blinkered partisanship ("Republicans let down nation," Feb. 14) promotes one-party rule (Democratic) “at every level.” He offers a litany of corruption in the Republican Party and hence embraces, as a cure, an outlook that would lead to a grinding autocracy.

Is there corruption in the GOP? Yes, but the flaw in Purdon’s “analysis” is his suggestion that the Democratic Party is, conversely, an alternative defined by contrasting sterling integrity, a suggestion that is absurd and false on the face of it. Purdon’s suspension of critical thinking is surprising.

However, his position actually invites us to observe the kind of thing he advocates in action. California, essentially a one-party state, is a steadily increasing disaster area, while other various urban areas long ruled by the autocrats of Mr. Purdon’s dream see exploding crime rates, murder, boarded-up business locations and other assorted lawless dangers to public health and viable society.

Beyond direct politics, however, Democratic leaders and their various supporters/minions in general society are busy eroding the integrity of the arts, stirring racial animosity, locking down expression of ideas challenging the dominant, “progressive” conventional wisdom in media and academe, all the while engaging in coverup operations to protect their own egregious corruptions and hypocrisies.

It is odd and puzzling to see Liam Purdon embracing an essentially Orwellian vision and a blind allegiance to party, especially one afflicted with its own deep levels of stench. Citizen watchfulness is appropriate, but as Lord Acton observed: “Where you have a concentration of power in a few hands, all too frequently men with the mentality of gangsters get control.” I invite Liam Purdon to check his premises.

Richard Terrell, Lincoln

