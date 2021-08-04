Letter: Let's take care of all Lincolnites

Reports of the destruction of the homeless site near Haymarket Park are disturbing. Not that “trash and human waste” was found; that’s to be expected. Media accounts emphasized “calls and complaints.”

“Cleanup” isn’t the problem, but we didn’t read much about that. Voices of the folks whose dwellings were bulldozed were missing. We don’t know what drove them to live in these conditions. Because we didn’t hear from them, we don’t know the extent of their needs. We don’t know what essential services are missing, and the city will be bulldozing one site after another.

We have a relatively stable number of homeless who require a variety of in-depth services. Some are very vulnerable men and women who have challenges far more complex for any one charity provide. As far as I know, there is no accountable professional management or agency to make sure that each person is assigned a home and receives the services they require.

COVID-19 has taught us that what happens in China doesn’t stay in China. We are global citizens who, wherever we are, fall victim to the same viruses. We all love our families and neighbors and grieve when they pass. My family, of both political branches, rallied round to vaccinate for one another; it’s our community spread of love.