Letter: Let's protect the born better

If politicians, (mostly Republicans) would put as much effort and energy into solving the problem of gun violence in this country as they are putting into taking away a woman’s right to choose, the country would be much better off.

It is strange to me that they care so deeply about the life of the unborn but will do nothing to stop the carnage that is affecting the children of our country.

Why protect them before they are born and not protect them after they are born. Thoughts and prayers will not solve this problem, only action by our leaders can do something about it. If they won’t act we need to vote them out of office.

Ellen Hardy, Lincoln

