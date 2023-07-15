There is a proposal to build more tennis courts and another tennis building at Woods Park. That proposal is a bad idea.

Woods Park and its neighbors have accepted numerous “developments“ to this wonderful mid-city park over the past many years. The cost of development is usually the loss of green space.

Woods Park developments include establishing the park’s main baseball field, Kiwanis Field (however, that ball field is closed for general public use), the Woods Park tennis complex added a rather large indoor space a few years ago and used additional green space, the concrete courtyard outside of the tennis complex was enhanced and expanded, Parks and Recreation needed additional parking spaces a few years ago — they used park land, AARP built a small exercise area in the park in the past few years, and years ago the City of Lincoln used some of Woods Park for an office building.

Woods Park keeps giving and giving and giving up green space. The impact of the proposed tennis construction is huge, with the loss of over 50(!) mature park trees. And much more green space would be eliminated.

If more city tennis courts are needed then tennis folks should follow the example set by our municipal golf courses and city libraries. We don’t have one golf course that has all the city’s golf holes on it, and we don’t have one city library that houses all of our books. Tennis can operate in more than one physical Lincoln location.

It’s time to appreciate and protect Woods Park. Let people play soccer in the commons area, let kids fly kites unencumbered, let folks like my wife and me have a place to walk our dog. Let Woods Park be a park.

Mike McDannel, Lincoln