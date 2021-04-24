Letter: Let us welcome migrant children

I am appalled at the news that Gov. Pete Ricketts has denied a request to help house migrant children. This is not Nebraska, a community known for having kind, caring and welcoming people.

When we arrived here 40-some years ago, we were told that is what we would find, and we did. Since then Nebraska, especially Lincoln, has developed resources to welcome people from all over the world, often coming to escape unbearable violence and discrimination. Where is that Nebraska now?

The idea that helping these children would harm our own children is nonsense. Not only do we have the resources, but diversity in our communities is a positive for our children. I have seen this in my own family and also with the school children to whom I give tours of the Sheldon Museum of Art.

And finally, many of us, including myself, are only a generation or two away from family members who left the place they had called home because of violence, discrimination and poverty to come to the United States.

They, like the migrant children at our borders, endured a long and difficult journey. Let us find a place for them.

Katherine Starace, Lincoln

