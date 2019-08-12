Our Social Security system will celebrate its 84th birthday Wednesday, and, as a retiree, I get upset when I hear politicians in Washington talk about cutting or privatizing the program to trim the federal budget.
Nebraska's elected senators and representative toe the party line, and that has me both scared and angry. American workers and employers pay for Social Security, and it doesn't add a penny to the deficit.
These days, it's hard for many retired folks to get by. The prescription drug costs continue to skyrocket, and benefits are not keeping up with the cost of living. Retirees and younger Americans should be able to rely on Social Security when they retire.
We should require all Americans, including the super rich, to pay their fair share into the Social Security system. Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) has introduced a bill to do this, H.R. 2654. If her bill becomes law, the Social Security trust fund will be strengthened and benefits will be increased for most beneficiaries.
Michael Zgud, Lincoln
Vice President, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans Education Fund