The time for the Fairness Ordinance is now.
The Nebraska motto — "equality before the law," on the state flag and state seal — encapsulates the belief that every individual has the right to freedom and equality.
Yet, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks’ LB627, prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination, failed to overcome a filibuster in the Legislature last year. The Fairness Ordinance was approved by the City Council in 2012, and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird supports its protections. Yet, the Fairness Ordinance is in legal limbo.
I am beginning to question whether the state’s new tourism slogan is not sarcastic after all, but rather presents a gruesome reality:
Nebraska, honestly, it’s not for everyone.
I think the people of Lincoln support freedom, equality and peace of mind for all.
I think the people of Lincoln prefer the humor in our tourism slogan.
I think the people of Lincoln believe: Nebraska, the Good Life — for everyone.
Betty Levitov, Lincoln