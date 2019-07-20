Farsighted leadership would be positioning Nebraska for the full development of a resource that tops the national charts: Nebraska wind.
We have space. We have speedy wind. And we have a need for the local property tax relief that results from wind developments. We need good rural jobs that come from the companies who will locate where they can be served with 100% renewable energy, like Facebook in Papillion.
Yet Nebraska's installed wind capacity, at 1,972 megawatts, lags behind Colorado (3,706), Kansas (5,653) and way behind Iowa (8,957).
If you like the idea of clean air and a more stable economic and environmental future, you might pass your views on to Lincoln Electric System’s board members. Public opinion matters to public power.
What will electric generation look like in the future? Consider this from a recent Wall Street Journal article about pricing:
“According to U.S. government data, ... onshore wind power costs as little as $29, undercutting the $36 average of running existing coal plants and far beating the $60 to $143 per megawatt-hour cost of building and running new coal plants. With existing state and federal subsidies for carbon-free power, energy from renewable sources now costs as little as $14 per megawatt-hour.”
Renewable energy in many places is now cheaper than coal, and that’s how things are moving.
Lucky us. Nebraska has a whole lot more wind than we have coal.
Marilyn McNabb, Lincoln