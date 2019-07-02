Most people understand the necessary evil of insurance. House, car, life, disability, long-term care -- we need insurance. We pay the premiums and hope we never need it.
Medical insurance is different. We all have medical needs. Women require nine months of monitoring their health to ensure a healthy baby, then follow up.
The growing lack of personal wellness and health has resulted in the largest unhealthy adult population in our nation's history; obesity, diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure are requiring medical treatments for everyone from birth to death. Gun violence is rampant, and auto crashes are a daily occurrence.
The traditional health insurance companies must make money from our illnesses. Last year, health insurance companies made 15% profit. Medicare made 2%.
Why would anyone want to pay high premiums and high deductibles? They can get fabulous insurance coverage through Medicare. The Democratic candidates for president made that point -- proposing anyone at any age could choose to pay Medicare premiums rather than private insurance -- extremely clear this week.
Single-payer medical can be phased in. Once we realize how the corrupt medical insurance companies profit on our illnesses, we can eliminate basic health care insurance companies and see our nation's health care costs fall!
Barbara Griffith, Hickman