Letter: Let people make own choices

In Nebraska, we care about our neighbors. We cannot allow our legislators to pass a law as radical and intrusive as Texas’s new abortion ban -- the most restrictive in the country.

If you haven’t heard, Texas’s ban contains an extraordinary enforcement provision: a “sue thy neighbor” clause that encourages private citizens to sue anyone who helps another person get an abortion. It’s intended to scare people and turn neighbors against each other, rather than to support their families and communities. In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court let this law go forward early Sept. 1.

What happens in Texas affects us all. Unfortunately in Nebraska, the Legislature has already passed restrictions on abortions after 20 weeks, a ban on certain types of abortion used in the second trimester and unreasonable hurdles for abortion care providers, placing significant obstacles to people receiving this health care.

We all deserve to make the health decisions that are best for ourselves and our families, in private and without fear. We cannot go the way of Texas. We must let pregnant people make their own medical choices and support our neighbors even when they make choices we don’t agree with.

Steph Montgomery, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0