Letter: Let people judge information

As an educator I was deeply disturbed by the recent addition of the Disinformation Governance Board. The attempt by any presidential administration to create a group that decides for its citizenry what is "disinformation" and what isn't should be met with an immediate rebuke from the people and Congress's refusal to fund it, regardless of political affiliation.

It is the responsibility and freedom of the individual to critically think about information they are consuming and to decide for themselves what to think about it.

As a social studies educator I take the responsibility of teaching students critical thinking skills and civic online reasoning skills seriously. It is perhaps the most important part of my job.

Schools across the country should be pushing this skills-based education up their curriculum priority list using the Ministry of Truth ... sorry ... Disinformation Governance Board as motivation to do so.

Apparently the current administration feels we as teachers and citizens should be relieved of this responsibility. I am sure this will end well.

Lucas Kendle, Lincoln

