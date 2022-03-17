 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Let kids walk to school

  • 0

As a parent of school-aged children, I am all too familiar with the general anarchy of after-school pick-up. The schools post rules, but they are often ignored.

This and several other issues could be solved if more kids just walked or rode their bikes to school.

Beyond solving the traffic issues, classroom behavior would improve because kids got some fresh air and a chance to burn off some of that extra kid energy. And it would give their brains a chance to wake up a bit before class.

It would reduce the stress on parents, who have to juggle work schedules to make it to pick-up and drop-off times.

It would make it safer for the kids who do currently walk and ride their bikes to school by both reducing vehicle traffic around schools and making kids more visible because they are moving in larger groups. Also it makes it harder for the (mostly mythical) predator to single out children.

As kids of various grades interact with each other, its gives older students an opportunity to show the younger students how to conduct themselves.

People are also reading…

It instills a sense of independence and responsibility in kids as they realize they are capable of getting themselves to and from school on their own.

So I submit to you, do not listen to fear-mongers. Your kids will be fine. Have them walk to school. They and their teachers will greatly appreciate it.

Ben Stewart, Lincoln

Education logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

It is not fitting for the Legislature to prohibit or restrict teachers with regard to the materials or subjects as they teach our state's and …

Letter: No need to rescue county

Letter: No need to rescue county

Over the past two years, Lincoln and Lancaster County suffered far fewer COVID cases and deaths than the rest of the state. That apparently di…

Letter: We can't ignore own history

Letter: We can't ignore own history

To a Lied dance performance recently I wore Ukrainian colors. Vladimir Putin’s aggression has upended millions of lives, with more destruction…

Letter: Vote to keep all welcomed

Letter: Vote to keep all welcomed

Dear wonderful residents of Lincoln, all the five elected council members present during their regularly scheduled meeting passed a resolution…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News