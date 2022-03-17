Letter: Let kids walk to school

As a parent of school-aged children, I am all too familiar with the general anarchy of after-school pick-up. The schools post rules, but they are often ignored.

This and several other issues could be solved if more kids just walked or rode their bikes to school.

Beyond solving the traffic issues, classroom behavior would improve because kids got some fresh air and a chance to burn off some of that extra kid energy. And it would give their brains a chance to wake up a bit before class.

It would reduce the stress on parents, who have to juggle work schedules to make it to pick-up and drop-off times.

It would make it safer for the kids who do currently walk and ride their bikes to school by both reducing vehicle traffic around schools and making kids more visible because they are moving in larger groups. Also it makes it harder for the (mostly mythical) predator to single out children.

As kids of various grades interact with each other, its gives older students an opportunity to show the younger students how to conduct themselves.

It instills a sense of independence and responsibility in kids as they realize they are capable of getting themselves to and from school on their own.

So I submit to you, do not listen to fear-mongers. Your kids will be fine. Have them walk to school. They and their teachers will greatly appreciate it.

Ben Stewart, Lincoln

