Letter: Let justice be served

I am disappointed, but not surprised, at the heartless decision to deny Earnest Jackson's request for a sentence commutation. (Pardons Board denies commutation request, Sept. 20.)

He has been in prison for 22 years for committing a murder that was deemed not a crime on the basis of self-defense by two separate Nebraska juries. In other words, his conviction had no basis in law or fact.

How is justice served by forcing a man to remain in prison for murder when a murder was not committed? I hope that the unicameral takes this up and frees Jackson in the next session, or the matter is appealed through the federal courts based on a denial of his constitutional rights.

The Pardons Board members (the governor, attorney general and secretary of state) failed in not finding compassion for a man unfairly convicted, sentenced and held for decades for a murder he could not possibly have committed. Their flimsy excuse that he exhibited unruly behavior in prison many years ago is a weak leg to stand on when Jackson legally should never have been incarcerated in the first place. Let justice be served.

Peter Levitov, Lincoln