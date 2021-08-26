Letter: Let boards do their jobs

For all of the COVID deniers, anti-vaxers, anti-maskers:

Public school board members are elected and charged to set policy and implement a safe and healthy environment for young people (our children and grandchildren) to receive the very best learning opportunities.

The absolute absurd ignorance of anyone circulating a “petition of recall” of Norris school board members, these dedicated, elected servants to our public educational systems, is a threat to the health and well being of each and every child, not to mention the educators, both certified and non certified.

COVID is real; it is not just the flu. The rapid transmission of COVID is real and becoming more infectious. COVID is non-discriminant with regard to ages of victims. Vaccines are not experimental drugs. Masks are not impingement on anyone’s freedoms.

In the early 1950s, I went to a public school and received a polio vaccine on a sugar cube in a medicine cup, delivered to me in a public school classroom. No one asked me if I wanted to be vaccinated; no one tried to recall the school board for allowing me to take the vaccine.

My parents were grateful that adult leaders in our community had the foresight to protect children as a top priority against polio and other communicable diseases.