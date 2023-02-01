 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let ballot box do its job

The term limit amendments chickens have come home to roost.

Sen. Robert Dover is now using the arguments for a third term for Nebraska legislators that were used by opponents of term limits all those years ago.

The lack of continuity in the unicameral, the continuous disruption of leadership in the unicameral, the loss of legislative knowledge and the unceasing increase of the dominance of the executive branch were foreseeable and argued before the vote on the term limits amendment.

A powerful and diverse politically group proposed term limits to get rid of Sen. Terry Carpenter's successor, who who became the moral and ethical conscience of the unicameral -- Ernie Chambers.

Senator Chambers, agree with him, or not, using humor, poetry, compelling logic and biting criticism, made the other senators think about their position and their votes on issues.

Dare I say it? He engaged them in critical thinking. Deliberative legislators are not something the powerbrokers want to have.

Term limits got rid of Chambers and others with institutional knowledge of the unicameral. But it was only temporary relief. Chambers keeps reappearing. The solution to legislative incapacity and ineptness is to get rid of term limits and allow the ballot box to do its job.

Bob Basoco, Lincoln

