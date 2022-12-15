Letter: Lessons from the wild west

No matter how Gov. Pete Ricketts and his posse paint a shady application process and the likely quid pro quo appointment of Ricketts to the U. S. Senate by Ricketts-endorsed Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, I am reminded of Clint Eastwood’s 1973 movie, “High Plains Drifter” and his 1985 movie, “Pale Rider.”

The plot of “High Plains Drifter” begs me to answer the question, “When will a mysterious individual or ‘ghost’ without a name ride into Nebraska that is vengeful enough to take on the plutocrats and autocrats who have used their enormous wealth to run roughshod over their base of unwavering loyalists?”

Their actions have weakened Nebraska’s unicameral and its filibuster to impose their conservative values of power and wealth concentration by passing public tax policy that always favors the state’s wealthiest with debunked Reagan-era trickle-down economics and shifting Nebraska’s taxes to all other Nebraskans.

Conversely, as the movie “Pale Rider” so vividly demonstrates, even though they are seriously outnumbered, the miners living in a humble prosperous mining village are determined to succeed. The only problem is they, too, drastically need a leader that has the gumption and savvy to protect them from a greedy self-serving mining company.

In the movie “Pale Rider,” the wealthy thug Coy Lahood brought in Stockborn and his deputies to intimidate and demonstrate the solidarity of the greedy mining company as it attempts to control the entire mining turf.

To intimidate and demonstrate Republican solidarity and control, in 2021, Ricketts brought in Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz and Mike Pence as featured speakers of his annual steak fry. The event featured speeches demonizing President Biden’s agenda and spreading reckless rhetoric as Ricketts attempted to spread divisiveness within Nebraska’s electorate.

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar