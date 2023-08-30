Many of us are concerned about the effects of traffic on our air quality, about rising gas prices and about the growing demand for fuel, about shortages of truck drivers to deliver important products, about damage to our roads due to heavy truck traffic, about the danger of heavy traffic to our children and about litter.

My Lincoln neighborhood sees at least 33 trucks each week picking up trash, yard waste and recyclables. I count at least 11 companies making the rounds, once for each of the three categories. At least, during the winter, this number drops to 22 trucks when yard waste collections stop.

If this, to one degree or another, is happening citywide, this must be more expensive than it would be to have one or two services covering an area. The current situation in my neighborhood results in 11 times more traffic, more noise and more pollution. Since all the trucks cover the same area, they use 11 times the fuel and 11 times the number of drivers. In addition, I have observed that trucks often drop a little of their contents back on the street as they drive around. More trucks, more trash.

This seems to me to be a poor resource usage model. I moved here from a city where one company serviced our neighborhood. Our bill was much lower for this service, about half what I pay now.

The city could reduce the traffic, the noise, the pollution and the waste. Less can be better.

Warren Cross, Lincoln