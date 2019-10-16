The Nebraska Chapter Sierra Club, Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light and League of Women Voters of Nebraska sent letters imploring the board of Lincoln Electric System to better engage the public in public power and to increase transparency by live streaming their board meetings and archiving the videos.
More and more people, as evidenced by the recent youth-led climate strikes, are interested in the future of energy in the face of a climate crisis, but many cannot attend board meetings in person.
Live streaming and archiving videos will allow interested customer-owners to be more engaged in public proceedings and to put the public at the center of public power and better meet LES’s mission of being “... a progressive leader, partnering with the community to maximize energy value and quality of life in an environmentally responsible manner.”
The cost to stream the meetings would be minimal in comparison to LES’s $270 million operating budget. OPPD and NPPD already stream their meetings. LES should commit to live streaming and archiving their meetings, too.
David E. Corbin, Omaha
Chair, Nebraska Chapter Sierra Club
Kenneth C. Winston, Lincoln
Director of Policy & Outreach, Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light
Sherry Miller, Lincoln
Action Vice President, League of Women Voters