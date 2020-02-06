Letter, 2/7: Legislature must tackle climate

On Jan. 5, the Journal Star editorial correctly identified climate change as an issue that needs to be addressed ("Editorial board sets 2020 agenda"). However, on Jan. 11, the Journal Star failed to include climate change in its editorial regarding legislative priorities.

Climate change is a huge issue that our legislators have failed to address, despite the knowledge and expertise that produced two recent studies by University of Nebraska-Lincoln scientists, both of which are readily available to the Legislature. The bomb cyclone and flooding from 2019 caused more than $3.4 billion in damage to the state, clearly illustrating the need to address climate change now.

The Legislature has opportunities to address climate change this session. LR294, which was introduced because of the efforts of students from Prairie Hill Learning Center, declares that the state has a moral obligation to address the climate crisis. LB283 would create a state climate action plan.