Letter: Legislature has big job

On Nov. 8, Nebraska voters approved Initiative 432. This amends our state Constitution to require that any voter “shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature.”

One might question the need for such a measure, but voters have spoken. The responsibility for developing and implementing a voter ID law is in the hands of the Unicameral. The saying that “the devil is in the details” comes to mind.

Our state Constitution (Article 1, Sec. 22, paragraph 1) states that, “All elections shall be free; and there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise.” This implies that any voter who doesn’t have a photo ID must be provided with one at no personal cost.

The amendment adds this language to our constitution: (Paragraph 2) “Before casting a ballot in any election, a qualified voter shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature to ensure the preservation of an individual’s rights under this Constitution and the Constitution of the United States.”

The Legislature will need to address numerous issues related to implementation of this amendment: What form(s) of “photographic identification” will be acceptable? Must a driver’s license reflect the voter’s current address? Will a student ID be accepted? U.S. passports, the “gold standard” of identification, don't require that a passport holder notify the State Department of address changes.

Will photo ID’s be provided at no cost to those without one? How will those who vote by mail, including residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, etc. meet this requirement? Eleven rural Nebraska counties have 100% mail-in voting. How will this impact voters in these counties?

Let’s hope that the Legislature does not disenfranchise a single Nebraska voter when considering implementation of this amendment.

William Davenport, Lincoln