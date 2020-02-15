Letter, 2/16: Legislature, city must protect rights

Thanks to the Journal Star for its editorial “Time to protect the rights of all Nebraskans” (Feb. 6). Gov. Pete Ricketts’s statement that “Nebraska is already a welcoming state for all people of all backgrounds” is preposterous.
Any Nebraskan who is or is perceived to be LGBT can legally be fired, refused service or denied a place to live, except in Omaha or if employed by a business or organization that has its own nondiscrimination policies.
But word is out about Nebraska being a hostile place for members of the LGBT community, and anyone who cares about “Equality before the law.”
Out Leadership, a global LGBT+ business network, has just released its Business Climate Index, “an assessment of states’ performance on LGBT+ inclusion.” Nebraska received 43.6 out of 100 points, ranking it 37th. In the Midwest Region, Nebraska ranks 11th out of 12, with only South Dakota having a lower score.
Discrimination happens. In an August 2017 report, the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy at UCLA’s School of Law documents a number of cases of employment discrimination in Nebraska. During the last legislative session, Nebraskans testified before the Judiciary Committee about discrimination they had experienced because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
While we wait year after year for the Legislature to act, the Lincoln City Council should immediately pass a fairness ordinance that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodation. The best reason is that it is the right thing to do.
The Journal Star editorial and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce provide an additional reason: that it’s good for business and particularly for attracting and keeping the workforce we need in our city.
Barb DiBernard, Lincoln