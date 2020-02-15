Letter, 2/16: Legislature, city must protect rights

Thanks to the Journal Star for its editorial “Time to protect the rights of all Nebraskans” (Feb. 6). Gov. Pete Ricketts’s statement that “Nebraska is already a welcoming state for all people of all backgrounds” is preposterous.

Any Nebraskan who is or is perceived to be LGBT can legally be fired, refused service or denied a place to live, except in Omaha or if employed by a business or organization that has its own nondiscrimination policies.

But word is out about Nebraska being a hostile place for members of the LGBT community, and anyone who cares about “Equality before the law.”

Out Leadership, a global LGBT+ business network, has just released its Business Climate Index, “an assessment of states’ performance on LGBT+ inclusion.” Nebraska received 43.6 out of 100 points, ranking it 37th. In the Midwest Region, Nebraska ranks 11th out of 12, with only South Dakota having a lower score.