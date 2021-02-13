Letter: Legislature can again support survivors

When I was a teenager, I was sexually abused by a family member. This is not unique to me, as one in nine girls under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse at the hands of an adult.

I am unique, however, in that my mother believed me and advocated for my safety by securing a protection order for both of us. Navigating the legal process was not easy, and I am grateful for that one year, we felt a sense of security.

However, 12 months later, my mother did not renew the protection order because she was overwhelmed and the process is complicated. She was healing. She was helping me navigate my own healing.

We were both still in a state of trauma, and it was just too much for her to handle.

Protection orders are often the first attempt by survivors to seek legal protection from their abusers. It is more than a piece of paper -- for me and my mother, it gave us peace of mind. It acknowledged our situation and gave us breathing room to plan for our safety.

My journey to healing began when my mother believed me. It became easier when the courts heard us and provided protection. It becomes solidified every time I testify in front of the Nebraska Legislature and they hear my lived experience and vote in support of legislation that supports survivors like me.