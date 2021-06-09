 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Legislators right to override vetoes
0 Comments

Letter: Legislators right to override vetoes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Hard to understand why Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to take food and utilities away from the poor and build a prison, which will house mostly poor minorities.

I commend the legislators from both parties for overriding the governor’s vetoes of bills that provide food for the working poor, energy for low-income Nebraskans and will help manage the troubled pension plan for teachers. Good to see some bipartisan cooperation in a good cause! Add to this that most of the money withheld would have been federal dollars.

On the other hand the governor is determined to spend $230 million of “hard-working Nebraskans’” money for a prison that is not needed, we cannot afford and will be difficult and expensive to staff.

Our legislators have said “no” to his oppression of the poor, and they should say an emphatic “no” to Rikers Island Ricketts’ prison!

John Krejci, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News