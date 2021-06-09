Letter: Legislators right to override vetoes

Hard to understand why Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to take food and utilities away from the poor and build a prison, which will house mostly poor minorities.

I commend the legislators from both parties for overriding the governor’s vetoes of bills that provide food for the working poor, energy for low-income Nebraskans and will help manage the troubled pension plan for teachers. Good to see some bipartisan cooperation in a good cause! Add to this that most of the money withheld would have been federal dollars.

On the other hand the governor is determined to spend $230 million of “hard-working Nebraskans’” money for a prison that is not needed, we cannot afford and will be difficult and expensive to staff.

Our legislators have said “no” to his oppression of the poor, and they should say an emphatic “no” to Rikers Island Ricketts’ prison!

John Krejci, Lincoln

