Letter: Legislators let down kids

Families with kids with developmental disabilities need support such as LB376, the Family Support Waiver, would have provided.

My son has a developmental disability and is on the Developmental Disability Waiver wait list. He attends therapy daily, which we pay thousands of dollars for every year. When your child is nonverbal, you use every option to help them interact with others and the world around them.

There are also hard choices when caring for a disabled child. Is it more important for your child to speak or eat, because you can’t afford all therapies? How do you get them to therapy in the middle of the day? Specialized childcare is necessary because after-school programs do not accommodate kids with disabilities, but without Medicaid access can be unaffordable.

Children on the developmental disability wait list need help to eat, dress, bathe, use the restroom (or are in diapers) and can’t go outside without help, not to mention extra medical and therapy costs.

We try to increase independence and reduce the need for significant support after aging out of the school system (which costs the state more than providing help at a young age). Senators who voted against this bill told families to continue to shoulder the costly care and that they do not deserve relief.