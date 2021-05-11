Letter: Legislators abdicating duty
Sen. Deb Fischer's complaint about state senators who voted "present, not voting" is a case of the pot calling the kettle black ("Fischer crit…
“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn’t much Native …
I am a proud graduate of Fordham University. And while I take pride in Fordham’s Patriot League-level football team, what in the world is goin…
Regarding your April 28 editorial ("Stop throwing money at tax problem; let's fix root causes"), I believe that as long as the state of Nebras…
The Washington, D.C,. Admission Act (H.R. 51) would admit the District of Columbia into the federal union as the 51st state. The purported rea…
The Husker football team has been losing a lot lately. I recently figured out why. Their opponents have been cheating! Every last one of them.…
The letter to the editor, “Filibuster helps temper parties” (May 2), asserts "The filibuster rule in the Senate works to prevent 'mob rule' of…
Regarding the Journal Star's May 5 editorial on Superintendent Steve Joel's salary ("Joel provides consistency to LPS"), if the editorial was …
Moral, ethical, human, Christian and Nebraska values have all been appropriately cited in heartfelt criticism of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ recent re…
Sen. Mike Groene has made the news several times for his reliably odious comments. First, he was reported for comparing efforts to establish a…