 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Legislators abdicating duty
0 comments

Letter: Legislators abdicating duty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol in Lincoln on July 1.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

There are no words bad enough to describe a state senator who registers as "present, not voting" when the Legislature votes. If they don't want to do their jobs, let them move aside for someone who will.

Craig Bolz, Palmyra

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fordham game a travesty
Letters

Letter: Fordham game a travesty

I am a proud graduate of Fordham University. And while I take pride in Fordham’s Patriot League-level football team, what in the world is goin…

Letter: Time for Groene to go
Letters

Letter: Time for Groene to go

Sen. Mike Groene has made the news several times for his reliably odious comments. First, he was reported for comparing efforts to establish a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News