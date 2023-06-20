Amid all the huffing and puffing about LB753 (Opportunity Scholarships Act and tax credits), I have been unable to discern a clear explanation as to why this legislation is necessary.
Have the potential recipient private schools refused to accept contributions restricted to scholarships for students unable to otherwise attend, unless the donors receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for such contributions — thereby forcing other taxpayers to cover the resulting loss in state revenue?
Sharon R. Nemeth, Lincoln