Letter: Legislate in real world

It is quite perplexing why our legislators would have spent their time and energy and our money to craft legislation in anticipation of a Supreme Court ruling that may never come. LB933 would have banned all abortions in Nebraska if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

It should be clear to most reasonable people that this means of governing is untenable. Our elected officials could play this game ad infinitum, with a host of different court decisions, while never exacting any change.

Perhaps they should debate the merits of outlawing contraception just in case the court reverses Griswold v. Connecticut, or consider legislation banning same sex marriage in the event the court overturns Obergefell v. Hodges.

Senators could spend their days in fantasyland imagining how the state would operate if only the Supreme Court would “get it right.” This is not what our public servants have been elected to do. We, the governed, expect those governing to remain in the real world and work towards bettering our community while maintaining respect for the rule of law. Do better!

Adam Dunn, Lincoln

