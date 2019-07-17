{{featured_button_text}}
Medical Marijuana Petition

A person in Omaha signs a petition in early June to place a medical marijuana measure on the Nebraska 2020 ballot. The draft Nebraska ballot measure would guarantee a constitutional right to use and grow marijuana if a doctor recommends it with no restrictions on what diseases qualify. It would only ban smoking the drug in public places. If voters approve it in the 2020 general election, patients would be free to grow an "adequate" supply. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

The common theory these days is: Legalize drugs, regulate them to make them safer (which is probably only relative) and sweeten the deal by saying "Tax the hell out of them" (which would make them more expensive).

That should end the illegal drug trade, or so many believe.

So, after adults have set the example by getting street drugs legalized, where are kids who want them going to get them, following said example? Unless you're willing to legalize them for kids roughly between the ages of 12 and 17 years of age, they'll get them illegally. So much for that theory.

Are we really sure there's no other way to find meaning and pleasure in life than intoxication? I think we'd better try, because it seems clear to me that legalization could easily make things worse -- and there's no real reason to believe that drug dealers would notice much of a difference after legalization, since kids would still be getting drugs illegally.

Thomas D. Pease, Lincoln

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments