The common theory these days is: Legalize drugs, regulate them to make them safer (which is probably only relative) and sweeten the deal by saying "Tax the hell out of them" (which would make them more expensive).
That should end the illegal drug trade, or so many believe.
So, after adults have set the example by getting street drugs legalized, where are kids who want them going to get them, following said example? Unless you're willing to legalize them for kids roughly between the ages of 12 and 17 years of age, they'll get them illegally. So much for that theory.
Are we really sure there's no other way to find meaning and pleasure in life than intoxication? I think we'd better try, because it seems clear to me that legalization could easily make things worse -- and there's no real reason to believe that drug dealers would notice much of a difference after legalization, since kids would still be getting drugs illegally.
Thomas D. Pease, Lincoln