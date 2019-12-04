Letter, 12/5: Legalize cannabis, ease prison issues

The potential ballot measures for the upcoming year are initiatives to medically legalize cannabis and recreationally legalize cannabis. Although accomplishing medical legalization is important, I urge you to write your state senator and ask them to support recreational legalization.

With that legalization, we should ask for a release of those incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis charges. First, if we have acknowledged that cannabis is not a significant harm to society we should see those convicted for cannabis as having been wrongfully imprisoned. Further, the prisons in Nebraska are overflowing, with 14% of prisoners in Nebraska serving time for drug-related offenses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nationally, about 50% of all drug arrests are for cannabis. So, many of our prisoners are probably in prison for cannabis-related charges. In 2004 about 52% of those in state prisons were parents to minor children; children of incarcerated people have a 70% chance of being incarcerated at some point in their lives.

By legalizing cannabis and expunging records of those convicted of non-violent cannabis offenses we help end prison overcrowding and reduce the number of people being sent to prison in the future. Legalization of cannabis is a huge step towards prison reform in Nebraska.