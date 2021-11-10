 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Legal argument misses point
0 Comments

Letter: Legal argument misses point

  • 0
Fortenberry, 10.5

U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry talks to diners during a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce lunch to discuss the important issues facing Nebraskans at the federal level on Oct. 5 at the Country Club of Lincoln.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Current local reporting on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s indictment may be slightly confusing to anyone not following the matter closely.

Fortenberry’s latest legal challenge to the upcoming trial’s venue, alleging his victimization by governmental “opportunistic venue-shopping,” maintains “contacts” regarding campaign contributions were made in Washington, D.C.,  and Nebraska, and so he should be afforded his Sixth Amendment right guaranteeing an “impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed.”

The allegation of receiving illegal foreign campaign contributions in the amount of $30,000, contrary to Fortenberry’s latest court filing, did not occur in the “contacts” made but at the location where the money changed hands, which was in Los Angeles at a 2016 fundraising event.

This latest legal obfuscation aside, however, a key issue is why, after having learned in a 2018 phone call with the 2016 fundraiser host that he had received an illegal foreign campaign donation, he didn’t immediately contact the FBI to disclose what had occurred and to seek a remedy to the previous illegal activity, of which, up until that moment, he and his staff may not have been fully aware.

To put it simply, when he learned the money he had received in 2016 was dirty, why didn’t he come clean immediately?

Perhaps he was poorly advised or was frightened. But after 16 years in Congress, he should’ve known honesty is always the best policy, even though these days that precept appears to be anathema to most Republican thinking in Congress.

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News