Letter: Legal argument misses point

Current local reporting on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s indictment may be slightly confusing to anyone not following the matter closely.

Fortenberry’s latest legal challenge to the upcoming trial’s venue, alleging his victimization by governmental “opportunistic venue-shopping,” maintains “contacts” regarding campaign contributions were made in Washington, D.C., and Nebraska, and so he should be afforded his Sixth Amendment right guaranteeing an “impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed.”

The allegation of receiving illegal foreign campaign contributions in the amount of $30,000, contrary to Fortenberry’s latest court filing, did not occur in the “contacts” made but at the location where the money changed hands, which was in Los Angeles at a 2016 fundraising event.

This latest legal obfuscation aside, however, a key issue is why, after having learned in a 2018 phone call with the 2016 fundraiser host that he had received an illegal foreign campaign donation, he didn’t immediately contact the FBI to disclose what had occurred and to seek a remedy to the previous illegal activity, of which, up until that moment, he and his staff may not have been fully aware.