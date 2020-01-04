Letter, 1/5: Left not willing to give up

The sheer volume of letters, articles and columns criticizing our current president would make one think he is the most disliked person in this country, and that may well be true, given that a great many of those who voted for and still back him don't particularly like him as a person.

Yet, regardless of what one thinks of him, he is our president, duly elected by a vote of the people. Trump has not changed, and, indeed, much of the negative publicity and demands for impeachment began before he was even elected.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Get over it, people. You'll have your chance to remove him from office in less than a year, and it is pretty much a foregone conclusion the current impeachment proceedings are not going to accomplish anything other than to put a stain on our country.

It's actually beginning to look to me like the astonishment of the left when Trump was elected, which has turned into an all-consuming effort to remove him from office, is likely to result in an even more substantial win for him in 2020. It takes a lot to get us conservatives to go vote when we are happy with our president and other elected officials, but if anything can do it, the constant whining of the losers on the left will. Thanks for the help.

Steve Holman, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0