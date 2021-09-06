 Skip to main content
Letter: Leave house numbers alone
Letter: Leave house numbers alone

Chitwood Lane, 08.30

Two houses on what's currently known as West Chitwood Lane could have new addresses soon.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The article "What's in a (street) name?" (Aug. 31) makes me wonder, as well as I'm sure the two property owners are, why the Planning Department didn't follow through with the developer 12 years ago when building more homes came to a halt?

I don't think it's fair to the homeowners to change the name of their street after all these years. I also find it hard to believe that emergency services would have difficulty locating the two houses if needed. The stations in the area are certainly aware of the street.

Given the time and money it would take for the residents to change everything, please, just let them be. Sounds like a change in the street naming ordinance is in order! Or doesn't the Planning Department have enough to do?

Sharon Miller, Lincoln

