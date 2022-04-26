 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Learn, vote, don't kvetch

  • 0

Primary Election Day, May 10, is just around the corner. We have all heard the phrase, “Put your money where your mouth is.” This is time to put your vote in the ballot box. If you have (and who of us has not) complained about the current political situation in our state and nation, in all fairness, you are now obligated to vote.

There is no easier way to play our part in democracy, still the best plan going. Anyone can have questions or feel unprepared to vote, but it is easy to become a great voter. Start at the website of the Lancaster County Election Commission if you need information. Do your homework, help others who may be first-time voters and get out there and let the world know what you want! Your vote matters. Don’t let it go to waste.

Maureen Ose, Lincoln

Election logo 2022
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Can democracy survive lies?

My parents always told the truth. So did my brother (he better). I did, too. Today, My lawyer and medical doctor tell the truth. My friends te…

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Is anyone else in the Republican Party confused at the outcry of disdain for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster now that he has been acc…

Letter: No candidate a good bet

Letter: No candidate a good bet

I am dissatisfied with the top three Republican candidates for governor. There is Charles Herbster who is proud to be endorsed by Donald Trump…

Letter: Time to try new leadership

Letter: Time to try new leadership

In "Coningsby or the New Generation," a novel now unread by most, Benjamin Disraeli makes an important point about the general reaction in Eng…

Letter: Lindstrom is a real leader

Letter: Lindstrom is a real leader

Is it any wonder that the polls are showing that State Sen. Brett Lindstrom is fast-moving to the front of the pack in the Republican gubernat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News