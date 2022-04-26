Letter: Learn, vote, don't kvetch

Primary Election Day, May 10, is just around the corner. We have all heard the phrase, “Put your money where your mouth is.” This is time to put your vote in the ballot box. If you have (and who of us has not) complained about the current political situation in our state and nation, in all fairness, you are now obligated to vote.

There is no easier way to play our part in democracy, still the best plan going. Anyone can have questions or feel unprepared to vote, but it is easy to become a great voter. Start at the website of the Lancaster County Election Commission if you need information. Do your homework, help others who may be first-time voters and get out there and let the world know what you want! Your vote matters. Don’t let it go to waste.