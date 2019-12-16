Letter, 12/17: Leadership of GOP questionable

Donald J. Trump tweets: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

That is how the great wise leadership of the Republican wants America to behave. Insult a 16-year-old because she was named Time Magazine’s person of the year. Trump probably had called them up and nominated himself, again.

Do people, do Republicans, really think the president acts questionably like this with a gutsy, thoughtful young woman, and not in his repeated beliefs that Ukraine -- not Russia -- did and are interfering in American elections?

Nebraska’s congressional delegation has been sticking their heads deep in the sand on Trump’s tweet leadership, lately claiming they may be jurors. When that time comes, will they act the same ignoring all evidence? I would ask them to consider a double-blind, not-binding impeachment vote just so they can see perhaps how, if their re-elections were not the important things, they might vote.

For the rest of America and Republicans, is there seriously not a single other conservative worthy of leading the Republican Party?

Herbert Abrams, Lincoln

