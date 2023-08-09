Contrary to Michael Henkenius’ recent letter attacking Support Our Schools Nebraska ("Petition isn't about the kids," Aug. 2), the petition is about supporting kids and our public schools, where 90% of children in Nebraska are educated.

Tens of thousands signed the petition because they want to vote on LB753’s tax scheme that diverts up to $100 million in tax dollars annually to benefit private/religious schools. Basic budgeting: diverting up to $100 million from public revenue means $100 million fewer dollars to pay for all public goods. The claim that LB753 will never harm public school funding is laughable.

Public funds shouldn’t be used to pay for private/religious schools. LB753 is an attempt to skirt our constitutional prohibition against using public funds for private schools. Nebraska can’t afford to fund two separate school systems.

Henkenius says to look at other states’ private school voucher programs. I have. It’s not difficult to find evidence showing disastrous results for taxpayers, with exponentially increasing costs. Those states also have not seen significant increases in low-income students entering private schools. I support private schools but oppose using tax dollars to pay for them.

Mr. Henkenius and others can already make charitable donations for private school scholarships. They claim LB753 is about supporting low-income students. Funny, their sudden proclaimed interest in low-income families just happens to coincide with this unprecedented tax-credit bill, which would create the only charitable contribution in Nebraska that would give a 100% tax credit. It’s not charity if you expect a dollar-for-dollar return on your donation.

Rita Bennett, Lincoln