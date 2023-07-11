In a legislative session dominated by multi-bill packages, LB753 (Opportunity Scholarship Act) was one of the few single-topic bills passed. The bill does one thing and one thing only: it diverts public dollars to private and parochial schools through tax credits.

Public schools serve roughly 90% of Nebraska children and ultimately drive our state’s growth. A program that withholds tax dollars from public schools, including many already underfunded, is bad for Nebraska. Private schools are not held to the same requirements as public schools. School districts in small or rural communities – many without private school alternatives – will be particularly susceptible to these cuts.

The League of Women Voters supports public education and believes that public dollars must have public oversight, ensuring transparency and use in accordance with state and federal laws. Consistent with our position in past legislative sessions, we oppose this tax-credit-voucher program and support the current referendum to repeal LB753.

The League of Women Voters of Nebraska is proud to join the Support Our Schools Nebraska coalition, a group of educators, parents and other Nebraskans collecting signatures to add this issue to the 2024 ballot. We encourage voters to sign the petition so that all Nebraska voices can be heard on this issue.

Janelle Stevenson, Lincoln, and MaryLee Moulton, Omaha, co-presidents, League of Women Voters of Nebraska, and Cynthia Petersen, Lincoln, president, League of Women Voters of Lincoln/Lancaster County