Shame on you, to the 33 state senators who voted to approve LB574.
Now, after the bill has passed, I hope that you will be honest with your constituents . This was never about protecting children. We all know that. If you want to protect children you would pass legislation to make it easier to keep our children from being killed in school with assault weapons. That would protect children.
Rather, with this legislation, you are imposing your views of morality on everyone in the state. Shame on you for lying to us so that you could impose your moral values on all of us.
Dallas McGee, Lincoln