I recall the family reunions, Thanksgivings, and Christmases my family spent in northeast Nebraska. I remember the kindness of my mother’s mother as she made each of her grandchildren feel special and loved.

I remember my father’s father place me on his lap as he and my dad would joke and laugh before supper. It’s these memories that gives me faith that a true Nebraska is a place of vibrant life, untethered liberty and happiness. But, with targeted bills like LB574, which will ban young people from lifesaving gender-affirming care, I’m afraid our politicians have gone too far adrift to uphold the basic tenets of good governance.

I’m the proud father of two transgender boys. I have raised them to love life through humor, have the liberty to express who they truly are and to pursue happiness in a way that harms no one. Just like my grandparents would. Just like my parents did for me.

Now, the pursuit of their happiness is threatened. Their liberty to express who they are may be curbed, and our lives will be negatively impacted due to misinformed rhetoric.

It is not a hard thing to follow the science and know gender-affirming care saves lives, and barring this care may cause the loss of young life. This has been well supported by many credible medical groups. The legacy of a kind, compassionate and thriving Nebraska, given to us by our ancestors, must be upheld.

Adam Hintz, Lincoln