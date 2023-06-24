I support the repeal of LB753 — Opportunity Scholarships — and have signed a referendum petition to that effect to get it on the ballot in November 2024. I believe LB753 marks the beginning of the end of public school education in Nebraska.

I oppose its dollar-for-dollar tax credit for individuals and corporations sending monies for private K-12 schools, especially when those schools do not have to adhere to the same standards and oversight as public schools do, and they can choose their students.

Nebraska already ranks near the bottom of all states for public school funding. Regardless of other school funding changes, this new law will significantly reduce future public tax dollars that could go toward improving our public schools, as well as a host of other critical services that also receive public funding.

Over half of the counties in Nebraska do not have any private schools. Their public schools will certainly be affected as fewer tax dollars are available to go around.

Public schools are essential to democracy and should be funded as such.

Other nonprofits also need to be aware that LB753 will likely affect donations as well. The generous incentives LB753 provides to private K-12 school donors will not be provided to churches, animal shelters, foundations, etc.

LB753 is not good for Nebraska’s public schools. Do not believe those who tell you differently. Please sign a petition!

Cynthia Peterson, Lincoln