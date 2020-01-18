Letter, 1/19: LB147 wrong answer for students

I am a person with a disability, and I am worried about LB147, what's known by some as the restraint bill. This bill could lead to the use of physical restraint on people like me. I am regularly left out, forced to struggle to meet my basic needs, treated poorly and face many other difficult situations. This bill lets teachers use physical force with little real guidance and limited if any training.

In nearly 80% of cases where this is used, it is on a person with a disability. Also, 44% of the time, this is used on African American students, who make up only 21% of the student population. This is not right! This can lead to physical harm, mental harm or even death.

We need more protections against this, not fewer. This bill could mean that the Individual Education Plan (IEP), 504 Plan or IDEA should only be considered when removing someone from the classroom not when restraining them.

This is bad for people with disabilities. It's time to stop this.

Jennifer James, Lincoln

