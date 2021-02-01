Letter: Lazy thinking got us here

This 3-pound human brain is a remarkable feat of nature. It has evolved to be, among other things, an imagination factory. Capable of forming thoughts perfectly separate from reality, it causes us to sincerely believe that aliens abduct us for experimentation, that there is a prehistoric creature living in a Scottish lake, that psychics are real and crystals can heal.

It allows us to accept that health mandates during a pandemic are a government conspiracy to destroy freedom and that the COVID vaccination will implant within us a circuit sourced from a guitar pedal.

The same bizarre mental process has many believing that the last election was rigged despite meticulous scrutinization by both political parties. All because a proven narcissist and known pathological liar cannot process the humiliation of losing, and so to compensate claims he was methodically victimized - and we swallow it.

The ability to discern fact from fiction requires intellectual discipline to prevent emotion from clouding our judgment, discipline that atrophies from lazy thinking, which then leads to extreme gullibility.