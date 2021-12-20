Letter: Laws, not taxpayers, are the problem

Supporters of the floundering "billionaire tax" portray the ultra-rich as scoundrels who shirk their tax obligations.
To the contrary, Warren Buffett has made clear why the uber-wealthy don’t "pay their fair share." They are legally exempt. Most of them, like most of us, pay the least statutorily required tax.
Granted, there are scofflaws in every tax bracket. But our country’s revenue shortage is created more by those who make the rules than by those who break the rules.
Ratified in 1913, the 16th Amendment gives Congress the power to tax income. Since then, our tax code has grown by leaps and loopholes. Within its current multi-volume pages are tactically intentioned exceptions, exclusions, exemptions and evasions. A recent ProPublica investigation revealed that, using legitimate deductions, hundreds of our country’s most affluent qualified for stimulus checks!
This lawful, preemptive looting of the Treasury is the complicit and illicit offspring of Congress consorting with corporate patrons and their lickspittle lobbyists.
This symbiotic alliance was given impetus and a facade of legitimacy by the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision, Citizens United, in which five justices, under the pretext of "free speech," allowed blocs of unlimited (and often undisclosed) contributions to and spending on political campaigns. With neither insight nor foresight, they endorsed a blueprint for corruption — the authority of law imbued with the allure of money.
Writing in dissent, Justice John Paul Stevens warned, “A democracy cannot function effectively when its constituent members believe laws are being bought and sold.”
Justice Stephens’ characterization is shamefully evident and suggests this cozy "limited partnership" should be assigned a symbol on the New York Stock Exchange alongside other for-profit enterprises. Perhaps, 4S2HB (For Sale To Highest Bidder).
Our republic cannot long endure Congress’ deliberate betrayal of the public trust.
Larry McClung, Lincoln