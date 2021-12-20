Letter: Laws, not taxpayers, are the problem

Supporters of the floundering "billionaire tax" portray the ultra-rich as scoundrels who shirk their tax obligations.

To the contrary, Warren Buffett has made clear why the uber-wealthy don’t "pay their fair share." They are legally exempt. Most of them, like most of us, pay the least statutorily required tax.

Granted, there are scofflaws in every tax bracket. But our country’s revenue shortage is created more by those who make the rules than by those who break the rules.

Ratified in 1913, the 16th Amendment gives Congress the power to tax income. Since then, our tax code has grown by leaps and loopholes. Within its current multi-volume pages are tactically intentioned exceptions, exclusions, exemptions and evasions. A recent ProPublica investigation revealed that, using legitimate deductions, hundreds of our country’s most affluent qualified for stimulus checks!

This lawful, preemptive looting of the Treasury is the complicit and illicit offspring of Congress consorting with corporate patrons and their lickspittle lobbyists.